NEWTOWN >> Mark Zinman, the Democratic nominee for Magisterial District Court Judge, has taken the Pennsylvania Minor Judiciary Education Board training and instruction course, has passed the necessary examination, and is certified to serve.
Zinman is running for judge of the Magisterial District Court 07-2-07, which covers the Borough of Newtown and the townships of Newtown, Upper Makefield, and Wrightstown.
Zinman is the founding and managing partner of Zinman and Co., a Feasterville-based public accounting firm. "The court will be well served by someone with a business background and experience in problem resolution and contracts," he said.
Many of the cases that come before the district court are civil disputes with damages of less than $12,000 and landlord/tenant disputes, said Zinman.
“Only one-third of the Magisterial District Court judges are lawyers with the majority coming from law enforcement as either former police officers or constables," said Zinman. "My opponent was a constable before the election in 2015. To be eligible to take the bench, both he and I had to take a course and pass a certification test. By taking the bench, I can put my professional experience to good use in the public sector.”
Zinman encourages district residents to learn more about him and to vote in the local elections on Tuesday, November 2.