NEWTOWN >> More than 1,000 gifts are being distributed this week to children and families in Lower Bucks County thanks to Paul Salvatore and his band of Christmas angels.
Through the Angel Tree project, which Salvatore has organized for more than two decades, 82 families in the Council Rock School District along with 26 families living in motels along Route One and Route 13 and at Libertae and at A Woman’s Place will have a merrier Christmas this year with gifts to open and enjoy.
“They will have a good Christmas. That’s our goal,” said Salvatore. “This makes you realize just how generous the people of Newtown are. When things are down, you can count on this community.”
It all started after Thanksgiving when three angel trees temporarily took up residence at the Newtown Post Office, the Free Library of Northampton Township and the Newtown Presbyterian Church.
Over the past few weeks residents have been picking angels from the trees and fulfilling the gift requests printed on each.
The Angel Trees have become a family tradition for many in the Newtown area, notes Salvatore. “You’ll see parents come out. They look for a little boy or a little girl and the kids pick them off the tree. It’s just great that people give.”
The response this year has been “phenomenal,” said Salvatore, who replenished the trees not just once, but numerous times with paper angels.
On Saturday, Salvatore and members of the Newtown Rotary Club helped collect the more than 1,000 donated gifts and gift cards transporting them to the Newtown Presbyterian Church where teams of sorters on Sunday made sure each gift would find its way to the right family and child.
“This makes my Christmas,” said Salvatore, gazing out over a sea of gifts inside Ettenger Hall Sunday afternoon. “It’s nice to see people giving. After all, that’s what Christmas is all about.”
On hand to help with the sorting operation were members of the church’s youth group and volunteers from the church and the community, all wearing masks and social distancing when possible.
Among them was the church’s associate pastor, Laura Ferguson.
“It’s just amazing to see the generosity of the community and the way that people in our church and in our community are coming together to help other people who we know are hurting right now,” said Ferguson. “It gives
me goosebumps to think of the folks who are here. They are volunteering their time and they are generously giving so much to help others have a good Christmas.”
The gifts earmarked for the Council Rock students were distributed on Monday. The gifts bound for the motels, A Woman’s Place and Libertae will be delivered later in the month.
In addition, on Christmas Eve Salvatore and his band of angels will be delivering food to 146 people living in the motels, 90 living at the Bucks County Homeless Shelter in Levittown and a number of families in the Council Rock School District.
The meals are again being generously donated by another angel, local caterer Joe Garvey.
Salvatore got involved in the Angel Tree project more than two decades ago when the Northampton Women’s Club needed extra help with the project.
“We took the Newtown Borough, Newtown Township, Wrightstown and Upper Makefield area and they took Northampton,” said Salvatore. “That worked okay for a couple of years before their group disbanded and we took over the whole thing.”
Today, the Angel Tree project is a joint effort of the Newtown Rotary Club, the Newtown Exchange Club, the Newtown Presbyterian Church, the Newtown Post Office, the Free Library of Northampton and the social workers and nurses of the Council Rock School District.
“It’s a bunch of little pieces that come together like spokes on a wheel to make it work. It’s just an amazing project,” he said.
“We’ve been through a horrible time this year. What we need is hope. And Christmas is hope and the birth of our savior,” he said. “Giving these gifts represents hope for a better future and that tomorrow will be better.”