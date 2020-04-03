NEWTOWN >> COVID-19 has forced organizers here to cancel this year's Newtown Memorial Day Parade scheduled for Monday, May 25 in Newtown Borough and Newtown Township.
BucksLocalNews.com received the news from Newtown American Legion Post 440 Adjutant Jim Anderson who wrote, "Sad to report that this year's Memorial Day Parade has been canceled. This is our Post's 100th anniversary and that makes it worse for us."
Maybe in lieu of a parade, the community could line the route with American flags to thank our veterans for the freedoms we enjoy today, COVID-19 aside. Being trapped at home should give everyone a new appreciation for the freedoms our veterans have given us.
Let's deck the town in red, white and blue for Memorial Day in a salute to our local and national veterans. There's no excuse not to. There's plenty of time to plan.