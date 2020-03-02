NEWTOWN >> His Excellency, the newly-installed Archbishop of Philadelphia Nelson Pérez, celebrated Mass at Saint Andrew Church on March 1 - the first Sunday in Lent - to a standing-room-only crowd.
And the church, the largest parish in the archdiocese, both geographically and by number of parishioners, priests, deacons, teachers, students and parishioners, gave him a warm Newtown welcome.
“I have had many proud moments at Saint Andrew Parish. Today, I believe, is undoubtedly the most proudest moments for me to welcome Archbishop Nelson,” said Monsignor Michael Picard, the pastor of Saint Andrew Catholic Parish and a longtime friend of the new Archbishop. “I got to know him well through a mutual good friend, Father Jim Ambrogi, who is now with the Lord. And I am quite sure he is jumping for joy at your elevation,” he told the Archbishop. “We pledge our prayers, our support and anything we can do to help you in your new ministry in Philadelphia.”
The Archbishop said Monsignor Picard was one of the first to congratulate him following his appointment as the Archbishop of Philadelphia. “Even saying that continues to be kind of weird for me right now,” he said, referring to his new title of Archbishop as laughter swept through the congregation. “But I’ve known Monsignor all of my priesthood going back now 31 years in May. It’s been a long, long, long time,” he said glancing in Monsignor’s direction. “And Father Ambrogi was also a close friend of mine. So we’re saying Mass and Rosary today for Father Ambrogi as well as all of you and your intentions.
“It’s great to be here,” he continued. “This is actually the very first parish that I’m visiting as the Archbishop of Philadelphia. It’s a great joy to be here in the largest parish in the archdiocese. 5300 families? That’s really big,” he said to more laughter.
Born in Miami, Archbishop Pérez grew up in Northern New Jersey. He is of Cuban ancestry and speaks fluent Spanish and English. He graduated from Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood and was ordained a priest in 1989.
Following his ordination, Archbishop Pérez served as a priest and pastor in various churches in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. He also taught at LaSalle University and seminary, was the founding director of the Catholic Institute for Evangelization and was the assistant director of the archdiocesan Office for Hispanic Catholics.
The Archbishop served as an auxiliary bishop of Rockville Center, New York, before becoming the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland, a position he held until becoming the 14th Bishop and the 10th Archbishop of Philadelphia in February.
Pérez, 58, is the first archbishop in 50 years to be installed as head of the Philadelphia Archdiocese while still younger than 60 years old. He’s also the first archbishop who is a native priest of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
While serving in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Archbishop Pérez and Monsignor Picard become close friends. And Monsignor Picard was chosen to greet the new archbishop, as a representative of all of the pastors in the archdiocese, at the Archbishop’s installation at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Feb. 18.
In his parting words to the parish, Archbishop Perez said he’s often been asked, “What’s your vision.”
“My response to that is, ‘I have no vision,’” he said to laughter. “But I share with you the vision of our Holy Father who called on the church to be a community of missionary disciples. And he described it in ‘The Joy of the Gospel,’ which I invite you to read. It’s his vision, his direction for the church.
“Paragraph 24 describes what he understands is a community of missionary disciples. He said we should be a community, a church that takes initiative; a community that is engaged in the world around it; that accompanies people, leads them with the fruit of the Gospel; a community which is fruitful and which is joyful.
“So my hope and prayer for the church of Philadelphia is that we all try to understand what that means,” he said. “So at Saint Andrew you can sit around and talk about what does that mean for you - to be a community of missionary disciples that takes initiative, gets engaged, accompanies those around it and is joyful and fruitful.”
Pausing for a moment, he directed the congregation to “Go do that,” in another light-hearted moment from the new Archbishop.
Archbishop Perez, the 14th Bishop and 10th Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, follows the Most Reverend Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap., who retired this year with the elevation of Perez.
“This is a moment of great satisfaction and joy for the clergy and people of the Archdiocese, and for me personally,” said Archbishop Chaput in announcing the appointment of Perez as his successor in January. “When I first spoke with the nuncio about my retirement and this transition last May, I asked for a successor who would care for and guide our people, speak the truth with conviction, and live a faithful witness to Jesus Christ. Archbishop Perez is a man who already knows and loves the Church in Philadelphia, and is already known and loved by our priests and people.”