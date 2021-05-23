NEWTOWN >> A new eatery is in the works for the Village at Newtown Shopping Center at West and Eagle Roads.
On May 18, the Newtown Township Planning Commission recommended that the board of supervisors grant a conditional use approval to New York-based Chopt Creative Salad Company to open one of its eateries at the Brixmor-owned shopping center.
If approved by the supervisors, it will be Chopt’s first fast-casual eatery in Bucks County and in Pennsylvania.
With 65 locations up and down the East Coast, New York-based Chopt offers a variety of salads and bowls marketing itself as a global street food eatery, according to Attorney Joe Blackburn, representing Brixmor and Chopt at the meeting.
Chopt's menu includes "destination bowls" that focus on a particular theme like Havana Bowl and Moroccan Market Bowl. It also has salads and bowls like the spicy whole food power bowl, keto tex-mex cobb salad, Southwest hatch chili pork, Mexicali vegan salad and more. A variety of dressings and sauces as well as make-your-own options are on the menu.
If approved by the supervisors, Chopt Creative Salad Company would open in a 2500 square foot prominent corner location on West Drive directly adjacent to McCaffrey’s Market and next to Ulta Beauty.
The interior of the eatery would feature seating for up to 50 customers. In addition, up to 40 outside seats would be located on a new concrete patio to be built on the West Drive side of the building.
Chief on the minds of the township planners was the availability of parking, which has become harder to find with the opening of Ulta, Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant and Solstice.
“Already the parking there is awful,” said planner Amber Ray. “There’s not enough parking for the businesses. I frequently have turned around and parked somewhere else because I couldn’t find a place to park at Chipotle or MOD Pizza. Maybe for the future we need to rethink our formula for parking because it’s always underestimated.”
Unfortunately, said Planning Commission Chairman Allen Fidler, the township “is stuck with what the zoning board created in 2016” when it cleared the way for the expansion of the shopping center. “The township will live with that for the foreseeable future.”
The addition of Chopt brings the newly renovated center up to 31.18 percent restaurant use with a cap of 45 percent. “We are still well short of that 45 percent, not that I envision a tremendous amount more of restaurants but we are no where near that limit,” said Blackburn.
The planners also had concerns about the outdoor dining area with regards to safety and its proximity to West Road.
Engineer Michelle Fountain suggested a condition be included that the applicant supply a plan that shows they are capable of accommodating that many seats in the area, that the width of the concrete matches the plan, that any bollards or protective fencing be supplied and that there would be no outdoor music allowed.
The company was founded by best friends Tony Shure and Colin McCabe who were students at the University of Wisconsin and knew that there had to be a way to enjoy really flavorful food that was actually healthy for you.
Back in 2001, salads were something that went on the side of the plate. In the humble salad, Tony and Colin saw an opportunity. Why couldn’t a salad be the main event?
Inspired by this question, they imagined Chopt. They dreamed of a restaurant where eating would be like flipping through the pages of a travel magazine, and they created a technique, chopping, to ensure that there would be big flavor in every bite.
Fast forward two decades and Tony, Colin, and the entire Chopt family are continuing that same mission.
As a brand, Chopt aims to be the first to get people to truly crave salad, like really crave. To achieve this, they go to crazy lengths for flavor, combining seasonal ingredients from local purveyors with authentic flavors sourced from around the world.
They believe in a new kind of fast food — one in which healthy, flavorful food is just as convenient, accessible and affordable as what the burger guys are slinging down the street.
While the new Village at Newtown prepares to welcome Chopt pending its approval by the board of supervisors, it will be losing two other tenants - Saladworks, which will be closing its location here, and the Melt Shop, which closed due to the pandemic, but will not be reopening.
Blackburn told the planners that Brixmor has two restaurants and eateries waiting in the wings for both spaces.
“We were hot and heavy with conditional use applications leading into the pandemic,” said Blackburn. “I’m pleased to say this is the first of a few that will be coming down the pipeline as things start to open back up and tenancies are reinvigorated and hopefully we can get the remaining vacancies throughout the site filled up.
“There are two other applications coming for the Melt Shop space and the SaladWorks location - restaurants going into restaurant locations. So stay tuned,” said Blackburn.