MIDDLETOWN >> Around 200 flag-waving eighth graders from the Maple Point Middle School gave local veterans a heroes welcome they won’t soon forget.
Lining the road leading up to their school, students and teachers applauded loudly and shouted words of thanks as veteran after veteran drove by in what was billed by the school as a Parade of Honor.
The veterans waved through their car windows as they motored by as the students, teachers and administrators shouted out their thanks to their special guests for service rendered to the nation.
The veterans were also greeted by a giant American flag painted on a hillside, the presentation of flags representing the branches of the military and a Langhorne-Middletown Fire Truck displaying a large American flag, which flapped above their heads in a stiff November wind.
In lieu of its 20th annual Veterans Day ceremony, which typically draws more than 100 veterans and includes an indoor ceremony, this year the committee decided it would be safer for everyone involved to host a contactless drive-through parade.
Anne Schmidt, an eighth grade social studies teacher who has organized the celebration for the past two decades as part of the Veterans Day Committee, was disappointed that the school couldn’t do more due to the pandemic, but was happy to at least show local veterans their appreciation with the Parade of Honor.
“We want our veterans to know they are appreciated,” said Schmidt. “And as educators we want to pass on that appreciation for veterans to our students.”
Schmidt joined the students along the sidewalk in greeting the Parade of Honor with flags and handmade patriotic signs. Later, she was invited to climb to the top of the fire truck’s extended ladder for a bird’s eye view of the festivities.
“The view was awesome. It’s something I can say I never thought I would do. It was pretty neat,” she said.
The school held its first ceremony in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the nation.
“Our community was hit hard and we wanted to give back. We started by thanking EMTs, police officers, firefighters and veterans in the first years and then it morphed into a Veterans Day ceremony,” said Schmidt.
“We’ve had different hurdles along the way. This year was our biggest,” said Schmidt. “Someone came up with the idea of a parade. And we all thought that was a great idea,” she said.
The event is especially meaningful for Schmidt who comes from a family of veterans. Her mother had three brothers who served during World War II. Two landed at Omaha Beach in D-Day where one of them was killed. Her father is also a veteran. And she has several cousins who served.
“We thank them for their service, but it’s really about their sacrifices. It’s the sacrifice - not just on behalf of the veteran, but their families as well. So the message is we get it. We thank you. And we’re willing to take our time to show our appreciation.”
The event also included the posting of a video that includes footage of the parade along with recorded speeches by students, staff and community dignitaries. The names of local veterans also appear in the video.
The video tribute is available for viewing on the Maple Point Middle School website and the Neshaminy School District social media sites.