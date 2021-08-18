NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> On March 23, Newtown Township Police responded to reports of theft from vehicles at Veterans Park, located at 234 Durham Road. Several victims' vehicles were broken into, and items, including identification, debit cards, and checks were stolen.
In July, the female suspect in the attached photos was responsible for using one of the victim's stolen driver's licenses and banking information to commit Felony Lane Gang Style bank fraud from various TD Bank branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The female suspect is believed to be wearing a wig to match the victim’s appearance, but she has distinct tattoos on her fingers and the inside of her wrist.
Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip or contact Detective Corporal Daniel Bartle at 215-579-1000, ext 288, or via email at danb@twp.newtown.pa.us