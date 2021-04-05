RICHBORO >> Throughout the month of April, the Free Library of Northampton Township, located at 25 Upper Holland Road, Richboro 18954, will display a model of the ill-fated RMS Titanic near the Reference Desk.
The model is on loan to the library from the Johnsville Centrifuge and Science Museum. They selected this month for the display as April, 14, 1912 is the date the ship sank in the icy North Atlantic. Of the estimated 2,224 passengers and crew aboard, more than 1,500 died.
The Johnsville Centrifuge and Science Museum is planning to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic with a fundraising event in 2022.
"A Night to Remember" will feature a re-creation of the last meal served on the R.M.S. Titanic. The event will be held on Saturday April 9, 2022 at the Spring Mill Manor at 171 Jacksonville Road, Ivyland 18974. Tickets go on sale in the summer of 2021. Proceeds from the event benefit the capital campaign of the Johnsville Centrifuge & Science Museum.
This month the Free Library of Northampton is also hosting a photo exhibit by George Trenich called "Birds Galore." This display in the showcase has a variety of birds: ducks, waders, birds of prey and woodpeckers.
Both exhibits can be seen during library hours: Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those entering the library must wear a mask.