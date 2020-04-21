NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> On April 18 at 7:41 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven on South Sycamore Street for the report of a motor vehicle theft in progress.
The vehicle was reported as a 2003 dark blue Hyundai Sonata, and the vehicle owner had left the vehicle running with the keys in the ignition while he went into the store.
The area was searched and a further investigation determined that two white males had entered the unlocked vehicle and drove away.
The driver was wearing all black, and the passenger was wearing a red and white colored jacket with black pants.
At approximately 8 p.m., Warrington Township Police conducted a traffic stop on the involved vehicle and spoke with two occupants that matched the subjects' description.
The men were taken into custody and identified as 20 year old Brian McKendree Jr. and 30 year old Lino Perez Jr.
They were transported to Northampton Township Police Department for processing and were arraigned by Judge Wagner. The men were remanded to Bucks County Corrections with 10 percent of $75,000 bail.