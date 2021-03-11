NEWTOWN >> Mark Zinman, CPA, has announced his candidacy for judge of the Magisterial District Court 07-2-07, which covers the Borough of Newtown as well as the Townships of Newtown, Upper Makefield, and Wrightstown.
“I have always aspired to serve my community as a district judge," said Zinman. "My work in the private and voluntary sectors has provided me with the experience and skills prerequisite to holding the position. I can thoroughly, accurately, and effectively analyze information and situations, and apply rules fairly and objectively. My goal is to positively impact all members of our community.”
Zinman is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and is the founding and managing partner of Zinman and Co., a Southampton-based public accounting firm and business advisory consultancy. Zinman holds the designations of CPA and CITP. He has held leadership positions in several professional organizations including the AICPA, PICPA, and CPA.com.
Zinman’s community and volunteer involvement includes being the volunteer treasurer of both Congregation Kol Emet and SPIN, a nonprofit organization serving individuals with autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. He also spent 19 years coaching youth ice hockey (including four years as coach of the JV and middle school teams for Council Rock South), and nearly 20 years as a youth ice hockey referee. This allowed him to hone his ability to make to make accurate decisions in a pressure filled environment. Mark donated all his earnings to AIDS research.
He and his wife of 35 years, Beth, are residents of Newtown. They are the parents of Rachael and her husband Adam, Adam and his wife Courtney, and their youngest daughter, Ali.
Zinman will face incumbent Judge Michael "Mick" Petrucci, who is running for relection.