NEWTOWN >> The Easter Bunny is coming to Newtown on Saturday, April 3.
The second annual Easter Bunny Cruise, sponsored by the Newtown Business Association, will bring the popular children’s character to downtown Newtown Borough as well as some of the biggest residential communities in Newtown Township, where families can watch from the comfort and safety of their neighborhood.
The Bunny will travel in style, aboard a convertible “Bunny-Mobile” provided by The Payroll Factory. The Bunny Cruise begins at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on the NBA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NewtownBusinessAssociation, courtesy of Bridgetown Sound.
For more details and to see the cruise route, visit www.NewtownBA.org.
The event is co-sponsored by Solutions for Transition, LLC.
And speaking of cruises, the Newtown Business Association is bringing an Antique & Classic Car Cruise to the people again this year on Saturday afternoon, June 20 in the form of a caravan of classic and antique cars and trucks, model years up through 1996, in Newtown Borough and Township.
The event should be a welcome diversion during this seemingly endless time of limited gathering and social distancing and will allow people to watch a parade of “Cool Cars” from the comfort and safety of their own front lawns.
In previous years, the NBA has held the Classic & Antique Car Show in July on State Street in Newtown Borough.
Vehicles will assemble at a staging area, where a panel of judges will award winners of “Best in Class” in five categories: Pre-1959, 1960-1969, 1970-1979, 1980-1996, foreign cars up through 1996, and special Interest through 1996 (as approved by the event chairs).
After judging is complete, at approximately 2 p.m. participating cars and trucks will “take the show to the people” in downtown Newtown and through a few larger neighborhoods nearby, including Newtown Place, Newtown Crossing and Newtown Grant.
The route will be publicized and available on the NBA website so that people will know when and where to watch for the cruise. The event will also be broadcast live on the NBA Facebook page!
Interested car owners must pre-register online at www.NewtownBA.org; no walk-ins will be admitted the day of the event. Registration will open online at www.NewtownBA.org on April 1.
Participants will be limited to the first 100 registered cars and trucks. Registration per vehicle is a minimum $10 donation, with an option for a $25 or $50 contribution, with all proceeds going to the Wrightstown Food Cupboard, a local food pantry located at Penns Park United Methodist Church.
The deadline to register online is June 11, or until spaces are filled, at www.NewtownBA.org. Any questions can be directed to event co- chair Joe Tryon at jtryon@quaintoak.com.