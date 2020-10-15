God's love

NEWTOWN >> The Lutheran Church of God's Love in Newtown will hold a Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 18 beginning at 2 p.m. The church welcomes all animals and their human companions for its annual blessing event. The service will be held outdoors in the church parking lot and will include scripture readings, prayers and reflections from the pastor and attendees. Please wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Weather-related changes will be posted on the church website. For information, visit www.godslovenewtown.org.

