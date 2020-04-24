NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Marie Leck clapped and waved as a parade of vehicles rolled past her Lawrence Avenue front door on Wednesday evening.
No doubt, it was probably the most traffic this small, quiet township street had seen in a long time.
Led by a restored antique fire truck driven by Newtown firefighter Bob Adams, the parade included an armada of about 30 vehicles carrying family, friends and co-workers who were all there for one reason - to help “Grandma Leck” celebrate her 79th birthday.
As each vehicle rode by, kisses and hugs were thrown through the air to Leck who sat in a lawn chair at the edge of the road taking it all in, smiling broadly and catching all the love.
Some drivers and passengers made quick escapes from their cars to quickly place a gift or two on the ground near where Leck was sitting.
At one point she was serenaded by a violinist who played the “Happy Birthday” song from an open sunroof in one of the cars.
The parade came to a noisy conclusion with at least five Leck Waste Service trucks rolling by and blaring their horns in unison in an unforgettable scene.
“We wanted to do something special for her birthday, but we couldn’t have a party for her,” said her grandson, Jason, who is the president of the company. “Everyone’s worried about her. No one wants to get her sick. So we organized a parade with the antique fire engine and some of our trash trucks. And then all of our cars.”
Until the start of the coronavirus stay-at-home order in mid-March, Leck had worked every week at Leck Waste Services just as she has done for the past 40 some years.
“She’s a sweetheart, but also a bulldog,” said Jason. “She’s super sweet, but she’s from that old school era. The best way to describe her is that she’s spunky. She doesn’t bite her tongue. She knows how to keep us all in line.”
Leck had previously worked full-time as the company’s CFO before stepping back to four days a week in recent years to handle accounting and payroll.
“Marie is the heart and soul of the company,” added Jason. “If someone is sick, she sends a card home to them. She still makes homemade birthday cakes for everybody on their birthdays. And we have 60 employees so there’s pretty much a birthday every week. She’s always the one getting the birthday card and having everyone sign it. She’s an extremely thoughtful person.”
And just recently, after learning about the need for personal protective equipment at the company, Jason said she whipped out her sewing machine and went to work, making face masks for every employee, which allowed them to go to work.
“She never even told us she was doing it,” said Jason. “She just called one day and said she had been sewing and ‘there’s a bag outside my front door. Can you pick it up and take it to the office?’” relates Jason.
“It was kind of amazing, but that’s the kind of person she is. She’s always worried about everyone else and doesn’t want any credit for anything. I know all the guys were very thankful.
“That’s why everyone wanted to do this for her,” said Jason. “She’s always thinking about us. Who’s thinking about her right now?”
Before joining the team at Leck, Marie operated Marie’s Colonial Kitchen, a luncheonette inside the Whitehall Hotel in Newtown Borough. Today it’s Pat’s Colonial Kitchen.
Prior to that she worked at Camilla’s Restaurant in Newtown where she met her husband, George Leck, who founded George Leck and Son, Inc. Waste Services, with Jason’s father, Walter Leck in 1972.
The lifelong Bucks County resident spent her early days growing up in Washington Crossing and Newtown. She later moved to the Holland section of Northampton Township where she raised a family and lived with her husband until he passed away in 2010.
Marie has five children and five step-children, 25 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.