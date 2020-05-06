NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Ulta Beauty, the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services, is coming to Newtown.
The beauty company is planning to open a store inside Brixmor’s newly completed shopping center addition at the Village at Newtown. It would be Ulta’s fourth Bucks County location.
The company will be leasing space next to the Iron Hill Brewing Company in a new section of the shopping center located just to the east of the Corner Bakery Cafe and adjacent to McCaffrey’s Market.
Brixmor’s local attorney Joe Blackburn was scheduled to appear before the Newtown Zoning Board on May 7 to request zoning relief for signage for the new storefront.
In 1990, the company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty has grown to become a top national retailer offering a complete beauty experience.
According to its website, Ulta Beauty “brings possibilities to life through the power of beauty” at its brick and mortar stores and online with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services.
Ulta Beauty is recognized for its commitment to personalized service, fun and inviting stores and our industry-leading Ultamate Rewards loyalty program.
As of February 1, Ulta Beauty operates 1,254 retail stores across 50 states, including stores in Warrington, Quakertown and Falls Township in Bucks County, and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.