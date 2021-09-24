NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Longtime Newtown firefighter John Gundy Jr. was recognized on Sept. 22 at the board of supervisors meeting for his exemplary service to the community.
After 25 years with the township, Grundy retired from the Newtown Emergency Services Department in August to take on the job of Bucks County Chief Fire Marshal.
Dennis Fisher, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Phil Calabro, presented Gundy with a proclamation signed by himself and township manager Micah Lewis.
In 1993 Gundy began his career with Station 55 as a part-time fire inspector. He later moved up to full time firefighter earning several lifesaving awards during his career.
Since joining the department, Grundy has completed and obtained national certifications in firefighting training and emergency medical service management and fire investigations in addition to certifications and knowledge in building and code enforcement.
Grundy has also provided countless hours of community outreach, such as visiting local schools and nursing homes, speaking about fire safety issues, entertaining children with programs, assisting during wet downs and at Newtown “Touch A Truck” events.
“We would like to recognize John for his many years of service and wish him great success in his new role as chief,” said Fisher reading from the proclamation.
Newtown Fire and Emergency Services Chief Glenn Forsyth, accompanied by members of the Newtown Emergency Services Department, was also on hand to recognize and to thank Gundy for his dedicated service to the citizens of Newtown in both administrative and line officer positions.
Chief Forsyth presented Gundy with a plaque recognizing his quarter of a century of service to the Newtown Emergency Services Department. Gundy was among the first career firefighters hired by the township 25 years ago.
In other fire company news, the public is invited to attend the official housing of Rescue Pumper 45 on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the firehouse at 14 Liberty Street. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the official housing at 7 p.m.
“This is a truck that will serve Newtown for easily 10 to 20 years,” Newtown Fire Association President Warren Dallas told the board of supervisors last fall, noting that the 2001 truck that it replaces had been serving Newtown for the past 19 years.
The volunteer NFA purchased the $716,000 Pierce truck with $500,000 in cash and by taking out a 15 year loan for $200,000.
Planning for the new truck began more than two years ago with the formation of a truck committee. Since then, the firefighters conducted an extensive review of truck options, looked at 15 to 20 trucks and drove a bunch of them “all to try and get a sense of what is the right answer is for Newtown,” said Dallas.
The committee included Newtown Township Emergency Services career personnel. “We thank them for all the support they provided and all the details they helped us piece together,” he said.
The company voted at its July 2020 meeting to proceed with the purchase.
“After the purchase of this truck, at least in my opinion, I don’t see us needing another truck in Newtown for five to 10 years,” said Dallas.