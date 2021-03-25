RICHBORO >> Paula Barson, a speech-language pathologist and longtime parent, volunteer, committee member and advocate in the Council Rock School District, has announced her candidacy for Council Rock School Board Director.
Barson seeks to represent Council Rock Region 3, which includes Northampton voting districts 1, 11, and 15. Both Republicans and Democrats can vote for her in the primary election on May 18, 2021, in person or by mail. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 11. All mail-in ballots must be received by May 18 at 8 p.m.
Barson is a Pennsylvania native. She has lived in the Council Rock School District since 1990 and Northampton Township since 1999. She resides in Richboro with her husband and three children, who were all educated for grades 1-12 in Council Rock and graduated from Council Rock High School South in 2012, 2015, and 2017.
She has spent the last 15 years directing and producing musicals at schools across the district, working with students at Richboro Middle School, Holland Middle School, and Rolling Hills Elementary. This has given her the opportunity to get to know parents and students all over the district and engage in meaningful conversations with them.
For more than 20 years, Barson has been actively involved in the school district, as a member of the Home and School Association at Rolling Hills Elementary and Holland Middle School, committee member on the CR Capital Planning Committee, and as the President of the Council Rock High School South Choir Parents Association.
“The most important thing for our district right now is to get our kids back to school safely and to do so in a fiscally responsible way. My experience as a parent, volunteer, and committee member in this district will allow me to tackle that task head-on,” said Barson.
As a resident for over 30 years, Barson said she also understands the need to continue to hold the district to a high standard without burdening the taxpayers.
“I am prepared to tackle the unique challenges of re-opening after the pandemic and preserving the quality of education we have come to expect,” she said.
Barson brings extensive experience working with school-aged children to her candidacy. For more than 30 years Paula has worked as a speech-language pathologist, spending the last 20 years at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. In her role, she combines a data-driven approach with the human element to provide the best care and service to her patients and their families. She works with families from Philadelphia and the surrounding regions and specializes in treating pediatric patients with a wide variety of medical and developmental needs. Barson earned her B.S. in Communication Disorders from Penn State University in 1985 and an M.A. in Speech/Language Pathology from Temple University in 1989.
“I brought my family here three decades ago so my kids could have a robust education and so we as a family could be involved members of this community," said Barson. "I have served this district as a parent, a volunteer, as a director, and most importantly, as a voice fighting for a well-rounded education for all of our students. I want to keep being that voice and keep fighting for excellent education and strong fiscal responsibility as your next School Director.”