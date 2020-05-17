NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Jason Ottinger, 46, of Langhorne, faces multiple charges after fleeing police following a traffic stop on May 14.
Ottinger surrendered on May 16, was processed at Northampton Township Police Headquarters and was arraigned by Judge Finello. He was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility with a bail of $25,000 (10%).
On May 14 at approximately 10 p.m., police observed a black Ford pick-up truck traveling at a high rate of speed on the Newtown Bypass, passing South Sycamore Street and traveling northbound.
Police initiated a traffic stop for vehicle code violations and followed the vehicle until it came to a stop on Parkview Way. When an officer conducted the stop, the male driver refused to cooperate.
During this interaction, the officer observed a weapon in the vehicle and ordered the man out of the vehicle. The man once again refused to comply and fled the scene in his vehicle.
Police initiated a vehicle pursuit through the Tyler Walk development and back onto the Newtown Bypass where the pursuit was terminated for community safety. The vehicle continued to travel towards Northampton Township and Northampton Township Police were notified.
The man was subsequently identified as Ottinger and a warrant for his arrest was issued for multiple charges, including carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment and reckless driving in addition to other traffic violations.
Additionally, on May 15 Newtown Township Police responded to the report of a found firearm in the Tyler Walk development. The recovered firearm was not the same weapon observed in the fleeing vehicle and the investigation is ongoing to determine if the two incidents are related.
On May 15, Newtown Township Police were assisted by Middletown Township Police and the South Central Emergency Response Team in an effort to serve the arrest warrant on Ottinger. Ottinger, however, was not located on the property.