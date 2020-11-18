LANGHORNE BOROUGH >> Are you puzzled about how you will do your holiday shopping safely? Looking for unique gifts and want to shop local? Here’s the solution!
Just in time for holiday gift-giving, the Langhorne Council for the Arts is offering a beautiful, limited edition, 18 inch by 24 inch jigsaw puzzle, featuring images of 12 historic Langhorne Borough buildings and a rare photo of 1919 Borough Hall.
"This high-quality puzzle offers a combination of easy and challenging sections, making it ideal for family fun this winter when weather and the pandemic have us all shut in," said LCA President Pat Mervine.
"Included with each puzzle is an insert with a brief history of the buildings, so you can put the puzzle together and learn about Langhorne at the same time," said Mervine.
And to make your gift-giving easier, the LCA offers contactless shopping. Mail your check to LCA and the LCA will deliver the puzzles to your door in December. Puzzles will also be available for purchase at Judy’s Corner Frame Shop on S. Bellevue Avenue in Langhorne Borough, while supplies last.
To order this limited edition puzzle, mail your check, payable to “Langhorne Council for the Arts,” to P. Mervine, 960 Langhorne-Yardley Road, Langhorne, PA 19047. Include a note with your name, phone #, email and street address, or you can download the order form from www.LanghorneArts.org. Questions? Please email info@LanghorneArts.org or call 215-752-0854.
Puzzles are $25 each, which includes delivery. Proceeds benefit the Langhorne Council for the Arts Student Scholarship Fund.
LCA has awarded scholarships to more than 50 students since the program began in 2008. Scholarships can be used for summer art/music camps; Neshaminy Summer Stock; classes at BCCC, the Michener Museum, or other venue; or for private lessons. Scholarship checks are payable to the instructor or facility/organization supplying the enrichment activity.
Since 1992, Langhorne Council for the Arts (LCA) has provided creative outlets and fostered appreciation for the arts in the Langhorne community. LCA-sponsored events have included art shows, musical performances, community art projects, lectures, theatrical presentations, and so much more!
For more information about the LCA, including LCA-sponsored art shows, concerts, and other events; LCA-sponsored scholarships in the arts; and how you can support the arts in the community through membership in LCA, visit www.langhornearts.org.
LCA Board Officers are: Pat Mervine, president; Bernadette West, vice president; Nina Wommack, secretary; and Sally Marrington, treasurer.