LANGHORNE BOROUGH >> No More Pain, Inc. and Lace’d Unisex Hair Salon present the Langhorne Borough African American Historical Day on Saturday, August 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mayor's Community Park.
The multi-cultural educational event welcomes everyone from every background and culture to attend the event and participate.
This day is not only about the African American history in Langhorne, but it’s also about a community coming together taking a stand against racism, police brutality and hate.
Social distancing and mask wearing is required.