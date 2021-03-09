NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> In the tradition of “every cloud has a silver lining,” the approval of 60 new homes at Buck Road and the Bypass has brought together a partnership to fight for the future of Newtown Township.
Incumbent Kyle Davis and newcomer Andrea Ahern have announced that they will be running together for Newtown Township Supervisor in 2021.
Davis has been on the Newtown Board since his election in 2015, and has been a consistent champion for smart growth and financial responsibility.
A Council Rock graduate and computer network engineer, he lives with his wife, Valerie, and daughter, Jennifer, in Tyler Walk. Their son, Christopher, has recently earned his doctorate and lives in Georgia.
Kyle is the current President of the Newtown Rotary Club, a member of the American Legion and a former Boy Scout leader.
Kyle opposed the overgrowth of the Village at Newtown shopping center and fought to cut into a 178 percent tax increase that was proposed by the board majority in 2020.
Kyle continued his fight by advocating against the Arcadia development. This was a deal struck by the board majority to be passed hours before Christmas in the hopes that the surrounding neighborhood didn’t notice, he said. Instead, Kyle said he made sure that the residents were heard, and supported their opposition.
Andrea Ahern is an Eagle Ridge resident, involved in the Homeowners Association, and was one of the neighbors who spoke about the traffic dangers that the new development will create.
A vice president and small business development officer at a local bank, Andrea said she knows the struggles that local shops have been dealing with, and has been providing assistance to them throughout the pandemic.
Also a Council Rock graduate, Andrea enjoys spending time with her two sons, Ryan and Conner. She volunteers her time leading a non-profit foundation dedicated to teaching youth about the dangers of opioid addiction.
“I’m proud and honored to run with Kyle. I’ve been impressed with the way he really cares about all the residents of Newtown”, said Ahern.
Davis responded, “I think Andrea’s financial experience, her understanding of Main Street business, and her passion for open transparent conversation will be an asset to a Board that really needs all three."