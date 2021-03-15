WRIGHTSTOWN >> Wrightstown resident and Council Rock alumni, Kristin Schrader Marcell, has announced her re-election campaign and candidacy for the Council Rock School Board to represent Region 9 (Wrightstown and Newtown Township Districts 1 and 2).
Marcell was appointed to the board in August 2018, following the resignation of Kyle McKessy. In November 2019 she won election as the Region 9 School Board Director and appeared on both the Republican and Democratic ballots for the primary and general election.
“Serving the Council Rock community over the last two and a half years has been a tremendous honor. I couldn’t be prouder to announce my candidacy to continue representing the Wrightstown and Newtown communities on the School Board,” said Marcell. “As the daughter of two teachers, education -- and the Council Rock School District -- has been an important part of my life.
“After serving in this role during the past few years and working together with the Board to navigate through these difficult times by safely reopening our schools," Marcell continued. "I believe I am well prepared to continue to support Council Rock in ensuring a strong and bright future for both our students and the community.”
Marcell added, “I am thankful for receiving an excellent education from Council Rock that more than prepared me for success. As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as a community and face rising costs in our budget process, I am committed to ensuring that same experience for our students and collaboratively working with my fellow Board members to improve upon the excellent education the district provides at a reasonable cost.”
Marcell’s history with the school district includes attending the former Chancellor Street Elementary School and Newtown Junior High, as well as graduating from Council Rock High School. Her father, Bob Schrader, and her stepmother, Cindy Schrader, were both teachers in the district. Her father retired as an administrator in Council Rock and was one of the founders of the Council Rock Education Foundation, on which Ms. Marcell serves on the Board. Hailing from the area, Marcell lived in Newtown Township, Newtown Borough, Holland and Churchville and has three siblings that were Council Rock graduates from both the North and South high schools.
Marcell is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University and earned her Master’s degree from George Washington University, while working full-time in Washington, D.C. She is a public relations and marketing executive with experience working in media relations, reputation management, content marketing and public affairs.
Marcell resides in Wrightstown with her husband, Steve Marcell, and their children. Her daughter and son attend Sol Feinstone Elementary after being redistricted from Wrightstown Elementary in 2019. Marcell was previously a representative for the Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Council. She continues to volunteer within the community and leads her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop, comprised of students from Newtown, Wrightstown and Sol Feinstone Elementary.
Marcell has cross filed and will appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots for the primary election on May 18.