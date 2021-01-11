NEWTOWN >> The Council Rock School District will celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through kindness.
“The month of January brings our annual day of service, or our 'Day On,'” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Susan Elliott at the Jan. 7 school board meeting. “Usually we gather together as a school community at Council Rock South and we participate in various service projects. We organize donations for local food pantries, we assemble hygiene kits for our veterans and military members, we create thank you cards and send them to our first responders and we make blankets for shelters.
“Although we cannot come together in person this year to honor Dr. King and continue our tradition of service to others, we will launch a week-long project spreading acts of kindness and service to others,” said Dr. Elliott. “We want our entire community, including students, parents, family members, staff, residents, businesses and alumni to join us in spreading CR acts of kindness in the community and beyond.”
Beginning on Saturday, Jan. 16 and continuing through Friday, Jan. 22 everyone is encouraged to share kindness and service to others and document what you have done by posting photos and videos to Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag: crkindnesscounts
According to Elliott, the district will be sharing a survey to track the acts of kindness across the district and beyond on an attempt to measure its reach.
“I want to personally thank Mike Fiore (social worker), Stephanie Warshaw (social worker), Susan O’Grady (community relations specialist) and Carol Boyle (administrative assistant) for their help in putting together this project to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as we shift our ‘Day On’ to a ‘Week On’ this year,” said Elliott.
“I encourage everyone to begin thinking about possible acts of kindness from sending a thank you note to a first responder or helping mom and dad at home with the laundry or the dishes and maybe even possibly shoveling some snow." continued Elliott. "Let’s see how many CR Acts of Kindness we can get in one week. Let’s come together as a community for this ‘Week On’ and flood our community and beyond with acts of kindness.”
Community ideas can include:
- Choose your own act of kindness
- Thank First Responders for their tireless efforts by writing a letter, dropping off cookies, etc.
- Send a card to a service member.
- Donate to the Wrightstown Food Cupboard at Penns Park United Methodist Church on 2nd Street Pike. Items could be food or gift cards.
- Give blood - visit www.redcrossblood.org
- Make a video of yourself reading a favorite children's book and share with a teacher for virtual story time.
Make a donation to a charity. (ie Ronald McDonald House, CHOP, American Cancer Society, ALS Hope Foundation, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, etc.)
- Make activity bags for families of deployed soldiers.
- Say thank you when you see a service member or first responder.
- Make a candy gram for your local police department.
- Pay it forward - (ie. pay for coffee for the person behind you in line at Starbucks).
- Help a friend study.
- Pick up litter in your neighborhood.
- Hold the door open for someone.
- Bake dessert for a neighbor.
- Volunteer to walk dogs at a local animal shelter.
- Compliment a friend.
- Donate a toy to a children’s hospital.
Family and Home Activities can include:
- Do a chore for someone without them knowing.
- Write down a sibling or parents best qualities on a sticky note and leave it on their bedroom door or mirror.
- Set the table for dinner.
- Tape a video message to a faraway friend or family member.
- Virtually read a book to someone in your family living in a different house.
- Make a homemade gift for someone.
- Clean up your room without being asked.
- Send a letter to your grandparents.
- Tell a joke.
- Collect spare change to donate to a charity.
- Donate outgrown clothes.
- Help a parent prepare dinner or dessert.
- Write a poem to share.
- Reach out to a friend you haven’t talked to in a while.
- Make a new friend.
- Become an undercover agent of kindness by doing unexpected acts of kindness every day.
Educational activities can include:
Read Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Take a virtual tour of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn.
- Read a book about MLK’s life.
- Learn more about the Civil Rights Movement.
- Learn about MLK historical places of relevance.
Acts of Kindness Survey
Participants are asked to complete a participation survey. Take a minute to fill out the survey to indicate your relationship with Council Rock School District and to show the location of your kindness. Participants can access the survey by clicking here.
Acts of Kindness Dashboard
The community is invited to utilize the following link to access a dashboard that shows the project progress in real-time. See how acts of kindness combine to make a positive difference in the local community.