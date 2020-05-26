NEWTOWN >> Covid-19 forced the cancellation of Monday's Memorial Day Parade in Newtown, but the local veterans couldn't let the day pass without remembering the men and women who gave their lives on the battlefields of history.
Escorted by the Newtown Fire Association and the Newtown Borough and Newtown Township Police Departments, a small contingent of veterans from American Legion Post 440 visited the Newtown Cemetery, the Saint Andrew Church Cemetery and the American Legion Post on Linden Avenue to properly honor the dead.
The veterans paused in each cemetery to fire rifle salutes, to sound Taps, salute the fallen and to remember the true price of freedom.
Monday's small observances were organized by the Morell Smith American Legion Post 440 in Newtown.