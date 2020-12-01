NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> While COVID-19 has cancelled the larger holiday events in and around Newtown, there are a few smaller ways to celebrate the season, from an outdoor performance of the Nutcracker to socially distant Santa visits and weekend food trucks. Here's whats going in in and around Newtown:
Newtown Santa House
The Newtown Socially Distant Santa House will be open on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5 to 20 from 2 to 4 pm in the parking lot of the Newtown Fire Association located just off of Washington Avenue. The free family event is presented by the Newtown Mercantile Group.
Intimate evening of accoustic music
The Newtown Theatre presents an intimate evening of acoustic music on Friday, December 4 beginning at 8 PM. Musicians Brian Dale Allen Strouse and Thérèse will perform both covers and originals. Capacity is 55 people. Tickets are first come, first served! Cost is $10 per person. Credit cards only. Tickets are available only at the box office beginning at 7 PM on December 4. Tickets will not be sold online or at the box office before December 4. Concessions and beer/wine will be available for purchase. Credit cards only. Brian Dale Allen Strouse is a musician, songwriter and producer who fronted Philadelphia-based band The Lawsuits for a decade. He’s also one half of the Philly-based bedroom-folk project, Little Flowers. Thérèse is a singer-songwriter based in New Hope. She’s the other half of Little Flowers along with Brian Dale Allen Strouse. The capacity for this show is 55 people. Every other row will be blocked off, and guests from different groups will be asked to sit at least six feet apart. The balcony will be open, ensuring plenty of space to socially distance.Masks must be worn while standing and moving around. While you’re in your seat listening to the music, masks do not have to be worn. Credit cards only for ticket and concession purchases.
Extended Shopping Hours
On Friday, Dec. 4 stores in Newtown Borough will remain open until 9pm. Plan a night out to shop small in the many specialty boutiques, eat small in or take out from the town’s wonderful restaurants and stroll State Street to enjoy the holiday lights!
Weekend food trucks
Triple Sun Spirits Newtown is partnering with its neighbor, Alternate Dimension Toys, to host food trucks in its parking lot on weekends in December. Eat delicious food, sip tasty cocktails and shop for fun things! On Dec. 5 the Surf & Turf truck will be there from 4 to 9 pm offering lobster rolls, bistro steak sandwiches, salmon burgers and more. On Saturday, Dec. 12 from 4 to 9 pm and Thursday, Dec. 24 from 12 to 4 pm Chuck's BBQ will serve authentic Texas-style BBQ. And on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 2 to 8 pm Triple Sun Spirits and Alternate Dimension Toys will welcome Tacowala, a vegetarian gourmet taco truck inspired by Mexican and Indian street food.
Nutcracker performance
Newtown-based BC Discoveries Dance & Theater Arts Co. presents a free performance of the Nutcracker at Pickering Field in Newtown Borough on Sunday, December 6 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The rain date is December 13. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Free holiday parking
To encourage shoppers to experience Newtown Borough this holiday season, including its many eclectic shops, eateries and restaurants, Borough Council is waiving the parking time limit restrictions in the business district on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 26 through Dec. 31. The waiver does not include 30 minute parking spaces, which will continue to be enforced. The parking limit also will continue to be enforced Monday to Wednesday.
Small Works Showcase
Countryside Gallery at 2 South State Street, Newtown, presents its 6th Annual Small Works Showcase Exhibition through January 31. Gallery hours are Sunday and Monday, 11am - 4pm; Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am to 6pm; and Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm. More than 25 resident artist 30 guest artist are exhibiting original artwork including watercolors, acrylics, oils, pastels, photography, pen and inks, gauche, hand crafted jewelry, artisan textiles, art glass, giclee, prints, ceramics, woodcraft and other handmade wares. Don't miss out on the chance to find one-of-a-kind gifts for your Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Years celebration.
Legendary blues artist
The Temperance House, 5 South State Street, presents live music with legendary Blues artist Steve Guyger and Filthy Rich on Thursday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 pm