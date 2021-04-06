NEWTOWN-RICHBORO >> Mark your calendars for these events and activities in the Newtown-Richboro area. They include a display model of the Titanic, no-sew blankets, a kids fishing derby and virtual support for caregivers.
Titanic docks at Free Library
RICHBORO >> Throughout the month of April, the Free Library of Northampton Township, located at 25 Upper Holland Road, Richboro 18954, will display a model of the ill-fated RMS Titanic near the Reference Desk. The model is on loan to the library from the Johnsville Centrifuge and Science Museum. They selected this month for the display as April, 14, 1912 is the date the ship sank in the icy North Atlantic. Of the estimated 2,224 passengers and crew aboard, more than 1,500 died. The Johnsville Centrifuge and Science Museum is planning to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic with a fundraising event in 2022. "A Night to Remember" will feature a re-creation of the last meal served on the R.M.S. Titanic. The event will be held on Saturday April 9, 2022 at the Spring Mill Manor at 171 Jacksonville Road, Ivyland 18974. Tickets go on sale in the summer of 2021. Proceeds from the event benefit the capital campaign of the Johnsville Centrifuge & Science Museum. This month the Free Library of Northampton is also hosting a photo exhibit by George Trenich called "Birds Galore." This display in the showcase has a variety of birds: ducks, waders, birds of prey and woodpeckers. Both exhibits can be seen during library hours: Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those entering the library must wear a mask.
No-sew blankets
NEWTOWN >> Blankets are cozy and warm and provide a sense of security, making them an excellent self-care or in-kindness gift. The public can now reserve a no-sew tie blanket kit from The Birches at Newtown and pick up at 70 Durham Road. You can keep the blanket for yourself or give it away! If donating, tags will be provided to include a special message. Return finished blanket to The Birches by Monday, April 19. The personal care and memory care community will ensure your gift is given to a senior in need. To RSVP, call 215-497-7400.
Calling All Cool Cars and Trucks
NEWTOWN >> The Newtown Business Association will hold a classic car cruise through Newtown Borough and Newtown Township on Sunday, June 20 (rain date June 27) featuring a caravan of classic and antique cars and trucks, model years up through 1996. The NBA Antique & Classic Car Cruise should present a welcome diversion during this time of limited gathering, and social distancing and will allow people to watch the parade of “Cool Cars” from the comfort and safety of their front lawns. NBA will once again bring the car show to the people this year. Proceeds will go to the Wrightstown Food Cupboard. Vehicles will assemble at a staging area, where a panel of judges will award winners of “Best in Class” in 6 categories: Pre-1959, 1960-1969, 1970-1979, 1980-1996, Foreign cars up through 1996 and, new this year, Special Interest cars through 1996 (as approved by the event chairs). After judging is complete at approximately 2:00 pm, participating cars and trucks will roll out and “take the show to the people” in downtown Newtown and through a few larger neighborhoods nearby. The route will be publicized on the website and available to download so that people will know when and where to watch the cruise. Interested car owners must pre-register online at www.NewtownBA.org; no walk-ins will be admitted the day of the event. Participants will be limited to the first 100 registered cars and trucks. Registration per vehicle is a minimum $10 donation, with an option for a $25 or $50 contribution, with proceeds going to the Wrightstown Food Cupboard. The deadline to register online is June 11 or until spaces are filled, at www.NewtownBA.org. Any questions can be directed to event co-chair Dan Petty at dan.pettyjr@gmail.com.
Virtual Support for caregivers
NEWTOWN >> Are you caring for a loved one living with memory impairment? Join The Birches at Newtown during its monthly Family Caregivers’ Support Group with helpful discussions on dementia care and caregiving challenges on Wednesday, April 21, from 2-3 p.m. on Zoom. Do you know the most common dementia for those under 60—it’s not Alzheimer’s, but a lesser-known form of dementia. Guest speaker Nanci Anderson, a relentless advocate of frontotemporal degeneration (FTD), will share valuable information regarding FTD, including signs, symptoms, care options, and resources. Anderson is also a dedicated volunteer for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD). To receive your Zoom invite, please call 215-497-7400.
Kids Fishing Derby
NORTHAMPTON >> The Langhorne Rod and Gun Club at 251 Stoneyford Road holds its annual Harold B. Mckale Jr. Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free for members, $5 for guests and $10 for families. Rods, tackle and bait will be available. The derby is open to kids up to the age of 15 accompanied by a parent. There will be no adult fishing allowed. At 3 p.m., the biggest fish contest takes place. Heavy stocking of trout will take place prior to the event. And senior member fishing casts off from 2 pm on Saturday to 2 pm on Sunday.