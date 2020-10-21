NEWTOWN >> The historic Newtown Theatre will reopen Halloween weekend for a limited run of Halloween-themed movies. The movies include:
• Night of the Living Dead – Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
• Ghostbusters – Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
• Hotel Transylvania – Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.
• Hocus Pocus – Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.
Based on Pennsylvania crowd-size restrictions, capacity is limited to 55 people in the 300-seat theatre. Tickets are available at the box office starting an hour before movie time – first come, first served. To ensure social distancing, every other row will be blocked off, and guests from different groups will be asked to sit at least six feet apart. Masks must be worn while moving around the theatre, but do not need to be worn while seated.
For the latest news about the Newtown Theatre visit TheNewtownTheatre.com. The theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.