NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The historic Newtown Theatre has launched an Adopt-a-Seat program to help fund a major phase I internal renovation that will kick off in August.
The program will run through July 31 and needs to raise an additional $100,000 or the renovations may not be possible. For more information or to adopt a seat, visit TheNewtownTheatre.com/adopt-a-seat.
The theatre’s renovation plans call for a new hardwood floor and vintage-style seats on the first floor, a new coat of paint on the inside of the building, the addition of a wheelchair lift in front of the theatre and a fully accessible first-floor toilet room, and the addition of a sprinkler system in the auditorium.
Cost of this phase is nearly $600,000. The theatre expects to close in August to start the renovations and reopen on Dec. 1. Additional renovation phases will follow in the coming years.
“The inside of the theatre hasn’t been touched in well over 50 years and the current seats date much further back than that,” says John Parry, president of the theatre’s board. “This renovation will help the theatre meet today’s standards of comfort, convenience, and accessibility.”
Located on North State Street in Newtown Borough, the Newtown Theatre is an historic, 300-seat theatre that dates to the 1800s. Originally built as a hall for town gatherings and a non-sectarian church for traveling ministers, it soon became a center of entertainment in Newtown.
Throughout the 1850s, the theatre hosted anti-slavery meetings, which included sermons by Lucretia Mott and Frederick Douglass. In 1906 the first movie was shown, making it the nation’s oldest continuously operating movie theater. Today, the theatre offers a full slate of movies, concerts, comedy shows, and live theater.