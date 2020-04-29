LANGHORNE >> The Neshaminy School Board of Directors has selected district native Rob McGee, Ph.D as the next Superintendent of Schools for Neshaminy School District effective July 1.
Dr. McGee is currently serving as the Director of Secondary Education for the District, and will replace Joseph Jones III. Jones has served the District as Superintendent since August, 2016 and will be leaving at the end of his current contract term on June 30 to return to the classroom as a math teacher in the Philadelphia School District.
The term of Dr. McGee’s contract is five years. His yearly compensation will be $196,000 and will remain the same throughout the length of the contract.
Dr. McGee is a Neshaminy School District native and a graduate of the former Maple Point High School. He completed his undergraduate degree at Shippensburg University, earning a Bachelor of Science in education in 1987. He completed his Master's at the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science in 1990, and earned his Doctoral Ph.D. from Drexel University in 2006.
His 33-year career at Neshaminy includes 20 years as a math teacher starting in 1987 at Carl Sandburg Middle School. Since then, he has served as an instructional coach, assistant principal and principal at Neshaminy High School. He has held his current position as Director of Secondary Education for the district since 2018.
School Board President Stephen Pirritano said of the appointment, “In addition to Dr. McGee's prominence as an educator and district leader, his reputation in support of our students, staff and the community through positive interaction will continue to grow as Superintendent.
“The Board is very proud to nominate one of Neshaminy's own to lead our district into the future,” he added. “Born and raised in Neshaminy, and a leader in this district for his entire professional career, Dr. McGee is uniquely qualified to carry on the success that Neshaminy is known for. His commitment to the district is unparalleled. Dr. McGee will set a new standard for responsibility and leadership.”
Pirritano added, “Dr. McGee and the school board have reached a mutual agreement that puts district needs first, especially in these troubling times. Accepting an unprecedented zero percent increase in the compensation rate for his entire five year contract shows that, just like in his 30 plus year tenure at Neshaminy, he doesn't just talk the talk, but walks it as well.”
Responding to the appointment, Dr. McGee commented, “It is an honor, and honestly, a bit humbling, to be chosen to lead a school district like Neshaminy. I look forward to working with students, staff, parents and the community to secure Neshaminy’s legacy in the future.”