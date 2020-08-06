NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Black- and white-clad diners will hit North State Street in Newtown Borough on Saturday, Sept. 12 for the 5th annual Newtown Black & White Dinner – an elegant alfresco picnic held in the middle of the closed-down street.
The event begins at 7 p.m. when diners arrive to find tables draped in white linens stretching down the street. Overhead market lights add to the ambiance. Upon arrival, diners can mingle, decorate their tables, and enjoy live jazz music. Dinner will begin at 8 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, there will be several changes to this year’s event. Instead of one long communal table, attendees will be seated at two-top tables spaced six feet apart. Attendees will be asked to wear face masks (black and white only!) while they are standing and mingling. Masks may be removed while seated and eating. There will be no movie in the theatre after dinner due to indoor crowd-size restrictions.
Attendees are asked to dress only in black and white (formal wear is not required) and bring everything they need for dinner under the stars, including food and optional black and white décor. Creativity will be rewarded with prizes for the Best Dressed Man and Woman, Best Dressed Group, Most Elegant Table, and Most Creative Table.
Cost to attend this event is $100 for two tickets, which are available at TheNewtownTheatre.com/blackandwhitedinner.
All proceeds from the Black & White Dinner benefit the historic Newtown Theatre, the country’s oldest continuously operating movie theatre. Funds from this year’s event are especially critical since the theatre has been closed since mid-March.