NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Rebecca Bancroft, a 27-year resident of Newtown, plans on making history by becoming the borough’s first woman mayor.
After more than two decades of community service in Council Rock schools, on borough projects and with Newtown Friends Meeting, Bancroft is stepping forward to become a full-time and fully accessible community leader.
Running on the Democratic ticket, Bancroft sees her work centered on three key areas: public safety, support for local businesses, and rebuilding community ties after a difficult period of disruption, loss, and isolation.
Public Safety
The great-granddaughter of a Philadelphia police officer and the daughter of both a sheriff’s officer (her dad) and a family court officer (her mom), Bancroft knows the sacrifices asked of law enforcement officers and also the critical and varied roles they play in keeping communities safe. Banscroft said she will work with Newtown Borough Police Chief James Sabath to assure that the borough’s police force can be successful within a broader system of equitable justice.
Support for Local Businesses
With 10 years’ experience as a small-business owner, and additional work as a business manager for several companies in Philadelphia prior to starting a family, Bancroft will become a valuable liaison between local business and Borough Council.
“I grew up watching both of my parents run small businesses while raising a young family. My father owned a deli/grocery in Sea Isle City in the 70s while my mother opened (and later sold) a real estate company, Holly Shores, located in Cape May County, N.J. During my time in business management, I enjoyed my work with start-up companies the most. It’s exhilarating to watch a new endeavor take off.”
Hand in Hand, Building Unity and Promoting Healing
After a pandemic-induced period of isolation, reaching out to our friends and neighbors, and safely resuming the activities that have knit our community together will be a huge priority. Fortunately, Newtown has a long heritage of neighborliness, dating back to the early 1680s and William Penn’s plan for this “new” town centered around The Commons, land and water to be used by all the town’s people. While the remaining piece of the original “commons” ground is small, it stands as a testament to how we can all find common ground in being neighbors.
“My campaign slogan, Hand in Hand 2021, is inspired by a stencil* from the Peaceable Kingdom, sign-painter and early Newtown resident Edward Hicks (1780-1849). Hand in hand, side by side, reaching across differences and turmoil to move our town forward in 2021 stronger and better than ever is my goal.”