HARRISBURG >> Governor Tom Wolf has announced $23,000 in funding for Newtown Township, Upper Makefield Township and Wrightstown Township through the state's Municipal Assistance Program (MAP).
“Pennsylvania’s municipalities and local governments rely on comprehensive planning to bring critical projects to fruition, and that planning is crucial now more than ever,” Gov. Wolf said. “This funding helps ensure communities have the resources they need to provide services to residents both now and in the future, which is especially important during this time of uncertainty due to COVID-19.”
The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) recently approved nearly $228,000 in funding for six municipal projects throughout the state. Funding from MAP assists local governments to plan for and efficiently implement municipal projects available in three groups of activities: shared services, community planning, and floodplain management.
The local funding will be used to update the Newtown Area Joint Zoning Council (NAJZC) multi-municipal comprehensive plan, which will prepare the three townships to meet continuing growth pressures while protecting the area’s important natural and historic resources.
"The update will provide municipal officials with a solid foundation on which to base land use decisions and enact land use controls, moving forward into the next decade," according to the Governor's office..
The Municipal Assistance Program, administered by DCED, provides technical resources and assistance for municipalities, consolidation, regional efforts as well as serving as a resource for local government officials, developers, and citizens interested in planning to improve, grow, and enhance communities.