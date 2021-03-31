NESHAMINY >> A GoFundMe page set up to help pay the medical expenses of four Neshaminy girls seriously injured in a head-on collission over the weekend has surpassed $100,000.
More than 800 have donated to the fund, set up to help defer medical expenses of Julianna, Julia, Angelique and Taylor who were struck head-on by another driver Saturday night in Northampton Township.
"We are trying to help our four girls recover from a terrible accident," reads the GoFundMe posting. Their injuries are extensive and it will be a long road to recovery for each of them. They have undergone and still face several surgeries to help them over come all of their injuries."
The posting continues, "We are trying to help them and their families handle their pending medical expenses to get them back on their feet. No amount is too small, please help these girls recover and finish out high school strong and healthy."
Shane Brolly, 24, of Philadelphia, was arraigned at his hospital bed Sunday on five counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault by vehicle, all felonies, and eight misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Finello set his bail at $10 million, 10 percent.
Police received several calls about a crash involving three vehicles at 10:12 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Bridgetown Pike in Northampton Township. The three vehicles involved were: a 2013 GMC Sierra, driven by Brolly (Brolly and his passenger were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries); a 2015 Nissan Murano occupied by three people who were treated at the scene and released; and a 2019 Mazda CX5, occupied by four teens who suffered serious injuries.
Based on evidence and witness statements, police determined Brolly was driving north on the 300 block of Bridgetown Pike and attempted to pass the Nissan Murano by crossing the double yellow lines into the southbound lane. The area is a no-passing zone.
While in the southbound lane, Brolly collided with the Mazda CX5, pushing it back 50 feet. The crash sent Brolly’s truck back into the northbound lane where it was struck by the Nissan Murano.
Brolly is a non-US citizen and was positively identified by his UK driver's license. Police located opened and unopened alcoholic beverages in Brolly’s truck and detected an odor of alcohol on him. Blood tests results are pending.
The crash was investigated by the Northampton Township Police Department and the Bucks County Crash Investigation Team. The case is assigned for prosecution by Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James.