NEWTOWN >> The Halloween season has officially arrived in Newtown.
From Goodnoe Corner to Blue Mercury, teams of volunteer painters worked their Halloween magic over the weekend, transforming store windows throughout the business district into a palate of ghostly, fall fun.
It was all in preparation for the big Halloween weekend, which arrives in town on Saturday, October 31 with trick-or-treat night and a virtual pandemic safe costume contest.
Throughout the weekend, individuals, families and groups painted the town with mask-wearing cats and pumpkins, spiders, spooky scary skeletons, witches, the Bride of Frankenstein raising a toast and a timely Halloween message for 2020
At Starbucks, the Lumma and Freeman families from Newtown Township were again working their artistic magic on the windows facing Centre Avenue.
Greg Lumma had just completed painting a pair of menacing eyes and was contemplating whether to add anything more or just let the eyes do the talking.
“What we could do is add a mask to it,” recommended his wife, Alissa.
After some discussion, he decided to add the mask in keeping with the 2020 pandemic theme.
“It’s a family tradition,” said Alissa, of the window painting. “It gives us something to look forward to.”
Last year the families painted a skeleton drinking a Starbucks coffee.
Their kids added a bunch of random eyeballs to complete this year’s window scene.
“I am so glad they decided to do it this year. It’s so much fun. And it’s nice to do something normal again,” said Alissa Lumma. “It’s been one heck of a year. Every time you turn around it’s something else. We needed something to normal to look forward to.”
Just down the street at the Newtown Hardware House, Kevin McCormick of Newtown Borough was re-creating “Jason Lives” from the Friday the 13th movie in a scary window scene he’s calling “Bloody Mask.”
His Halloween art scenes have previously “rocked” the Halloween Art Scene with his depiction of a Grateful Dead album cover in 2019.
During this year’s Halloween Art Scene, 51 groups and participants decorated windows at more than 50 stores and businesses throughout the State and Sycamore Street business districts and beyond.
“The changes we made due to COVID-19 worked out beautifully,” said Linda Difiore who organized the event with Harry Betz, owner of the Newtown Bicycle Shop. “We extended the painting from both Saturday morning to Sunday early evening and everyone was really appreciative of the ability to social distance - something we may continue next year COVID or no COVID.
“And the creativity is amazing,” said Difiore. “Look around at the artists we have in this town. I love it. And I love that everybody’s downtown, being friendly and open with each other in light of what 2020 has brought us. This is a great way to welcome the Halloween season and to highlight what all our wonderful merchants have to offer.”
Speaking of creativity, up on Centre Avenue at Athletica, artists Mia and Mike Brady created one of the timeliest window scenes of the weekend - a skeleton raising his head in the air. It’s captioned, “Relax, don’t lose you’re head in 2020.”
The Brady’s creation have become a popular attraction at Newtown’s Halloween Art Scene. Last year he painted a series of Zombies on the front window at the Coffee Room showing “what you might look like in the morning before you get your coffee - a zombie.”
In 2018, the Brady’s create a skeleton smoking a cigar on the front windows at Ned’s Cigar store just across the street.
This year, Heather Mestemaker and her children, Ellie, Harper and Thomas of Newtown had the job of decorating the windows at the Coffee Room.
Their Halloween creation included a series of fun Halloween scenes including pumpkins, witches, a spider, a cat, a ghost and Frankenstein.
“This is super fun,” said Heather, adding that this is their first year participating in the window painting contest. “It’s great for us and it’s great for the community.”
Across the street at the Salt Cave, a window painting veteran - Thankful Nielsen - was creating skeleton portraits of two of her favorite deceased artists - English singer songwriter David Bowie and Frida Kahlo, a Mexican painter known for her many portraits, self-portraitsand works inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico.
Thankful, a student at Council Rock High School South, said she had originally planned to depict Freddie Mercury from Queen, but it proved a little too challenging so she chose Kahlo instead.
“It looks really good,” said Difiore who stopped by to see how everything was progressing. “I’m impressed with the breadth of creativity I’m seeing today. It’s awesome.”
Winners of this year’s contest will be announced on the Newtown Halloween Art Scene Window Painting Contest website - NewtownHalloween.org. Prizes will be available for pick up at the Newtown Bike Shop on North State Street.