WASHINGTON CROSSING >> The non-profit Friends of Washington Crossing Park (PA) kicked off its annual membership drive on April 1. This is the time for current members to renew and new members to join.
Membership benefits vary depending on the level but may include free tours, free admission to living history events, special program discounts, invitation to members-only events, gift shop discounts, and early access to signature events. Proceeds from the membership program benefit the Friends’ mission of preserving and promoting the history of Washington Crossing Historic Park.
“The coronavirus pandemic has significantly affected the Friends,” said Jennifer Martin, executive director of the Friends. “Due to the temporary closure of the park and cancellation of several programs during our busiest season, our primary revenue sources have dried up. Memberships can help sustain us through this difficult period.”
For more information about the membership program or to join, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org/membership. All memberships are valid from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.