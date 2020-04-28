RICHBORO >> As restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic continue, the Free Library of Northampton Township is still a great resource of information and entertainment for all ages.
Though the library closed on March 12, and remains unsure as to when it will reopen to the public, the library staff is working hard to provide resources for the community - online.
Visit www.northamptontownshiplibrary.org to see all that the library has to offer. On the home page there are links to information about Coronavirus from the state, county and township, as well as the CDC and World Health Organization.
The tabs at the top of the home page will help you find much of what the library has to offer. Under the Explore tab, you can find out about resources for Downloads and Streaming or Research and Learning. There are several options to allow you to download e-books, e-audiobooks, movies and music. Under Research and Learning. you will find resources to learn a new language (Mango Languages), or to improve your technology skills (Lynda.com) is the place to go. That is just a sample of what is offered on that tab.
The online resources require a library card number and PIN. If you do not have a library card, you can get an e-library card that will allow access to the online resources only.
Go to https://buckslib.org/?s=-elibrary%20card on the Bucks County Library website to get one.
Click on the Events tab to see what programs are being provided online for children, adults and teens.
Youngsters will find everything from story times and book talks to crafts. For adults there's an upcoming series on health and wellness provided by Doylestown Health.
Some of the events are available via the library's Facebook Page – Free Library of Northampton Township. This is just one more place that you can find information and entertainment, until the library is able to open again.