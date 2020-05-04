RICHBORO >> Due to the Coronavirus, the Free Library of Northampton Township is now presenting some programs online. There are two adult health related programs scheduled in the next few weeks. The funding for these programs is from a grant the library received from the PA Department of Health. Doylestown Health is partnering with the library to present these PA Forward, Health Literacy events.
On Tuesday, May 12 from 12 to 12:45 p.m. join the library for Juggling Glass & Rubber Balls: Managing Work-Life Balance.
Many people struggle finding Balance between just their work and family, but then physical health, mental health, and friend time get added to the mix and suddenly they are overwhelmed – juggling many items at once. This webinar will explain what items are “glass balls” and what items in life are “rubber balls” to help you prioritize you time and learn how to be more flexible with yourself and the items to which you devote yourself.
Registration is required for you to enter the Gotowebinar. Please register at https://calendar.buckslib.org/event/6675215 or visit our website at www.northamptontownshiplibrary.org Prior to the event you will receive an email with the login information.
On Tuesday, May 19 from 12 to 12:45 p.m. join the library for Low Stress Eating: The Connection between Stress and Nutrition.
When you feel stress do you feel like eating a bag of potato chips to get you through the day? Many people do not recognize the complex connections of stress on proper nutrition and overall well-being. The reality is, if one factor is out of balance the other will follow suit. This leads to decreased overall health and feeling of “blah”.
Registration is required for you to enter the Gotowebinar. Please register at https://calendar.buckslib.org/event/6675217, or visit our website at www.northamptontownshiplibrary.org Prior to the event you will receive an email with the login information.