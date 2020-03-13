NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Former Mayor Dennis O’Brien, a longtime borough resident, town historian and folk singer, was honored March 10 at the Newtown Borough Council meeting with the fourth annual Newtown Borough Good Samaritan Award.
Borough resident Elle Kaplan, joined by members of the Good Samaritan Awards Committee, Harry Betz and Peg Levin, surprised O’Brien with the award and a basket brimming with gifts donated by the town’s business community.
Inside the basket he will find donations from A Love For Life, Adorn Me, Athleta, Athletic Shoe Shop, Becky’s Deli, Clark’s Florist, David Witchell’s, Grapevine, John’s Barber Shop, Newtown Bicycle Shop, Ned’s Cigar Shop, Newtown Luxe Pro Shop, Pat’s Colonial Kitchen, Rocco’s at the Brick, Salt Cave, Starbucks, State Street Kitchen, Studio 35, Temperance House, The Coffee Room, The Hardware House, Tubby Olive and anonymous donations.
“It is with honor and pleasure that I announce Dennis O’Brien as the recipient of the Newtown Borough Good Samaritan Award for 2020,” said Kaplan.
The former mayor listened as Kaplan read from O’Brien’s lengthy and impressive list of community service accomplishments in Newtown and beyond its borders.
After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree from LaSalle University and a Master of Education from Temple University, O’Brien taught English and coached soccer for 31 years in the Neshaminy School District. He also served as a PIAA soccer referee for 30 years.
In addition, O’Brien taught eight years at the Bucks County Community College in Newtown and at Rider University in Lawreceville, NJ.
In 1964 O’Brien was awarded the Philadelphia Mayor’s Medal for volunteerism and in 1976 he founded the Hibernian Rugby Club.
O’Brien served as President of the Eastern Pennsylvania Rugby Union for three years and was an EPRU rugby referee for 25 years.
In Newtown, O’Brien has been a member of the Newtown Rotary Club for 15 years, organized Porchfest for 20 years and has served for 18 years on the Newtown Library Company’s Board of Directors.
He also served on the Board of Directors for The Peace Center and the Philadelphia Folksong Society and was President of the Bucks County Folksong Society for three years.
O’Brien set up the original websites for The Newtown Library Company, Newtown Borough government, the Newtown Borough Police Department, Newtown Ambulance Squad and the Newtown Reliance Co.
He served as Grand Chancellor for the Knights of Pythias Domain of Pennsylvania, helped raise $100,000 to purchase a digital projector for the historic Newtown Theatre and served as Mayor of Newtown Borough from 2008 to January 2014.
He has also volunteered at the Philadelphia Folk Fest, Falcon Ridge Folk Fest, Northeast Regional Folk Alliance, the Newtown Brewfest and has made several appearances on stage with the Newtown Arts Company.
“Since I’ve been here for 20 years, I feel like there’s so much more,” said Kaplan of O’Brien’s accomplishments. “Dennis is someone who has made it very easy to live in town. He is always there and he is always welcoming.”
As applause filled the meeting room, O’Brien graciously accepted the recognition and gift basket and thanked the committee for the honor
“I am overwhelmed,” he said. “Just being on that plaque with Dave Callahan, Christine and Ron, that’s great. Thank you guys. I’m speechless for once in my life.”
Newtown Borough Councilor Bob Szwajkos added his thanks to the former mayor for supporting the fight against intolerance.
“After marriage equality enabled the LGBT community to bring love together among partners of long standing, you were the first to step up and say as mayor I will exercise my duties to bring people together in lawful matrimony. For that I personally thank you.”
O’Brien acknowledged the remark, noting that he performed the first gay wedding in the borough.
O’Brien also received a proclamation from Mayor Charles “Corky” Swartz designating March 10 as “a day to honor Dennis O’Brien for his community involvement and good deeds.”
In his proclamation, Swartz acknowledged O’Brien’s involvement as a valued member of the Knights of Pythias, the Newtown Library Company and a proud member of the Irish community, including performances with the local folk group, the Boys of County Bucks.
In addition, the mayor announced that O’Brien’s name will be added to the Good Samaritan Awards Plaque.
Kaplan brought the idea of the Good Samaritan Award to the town council in 2016 as a way of recognizing good deeds being done by people around the community.
She was inspired by watching the dedication of Ron Fesmire who, despite the weather conditions, can be seen dutifully making Newtown look good by emptying trash and recycling containers and sprucing up the public landscape.
“He never complained. He was never cranky. This man was a Good Samaritan. Then I realized there are many more who go far beyond the call of duty in their jobs,” said Kaplan.
Previous winners include Ron Fesmire (2017), A Love For Life founder and community volunteer Christine Edmonds (2018) and borough historian and retired business owner Dave Callahan (2019).