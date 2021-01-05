NEWTOWN >> For the 35th year members of the Rotary Club of Newtown and The Newtown Presbyterian Church and their friends teamed up with chef Joseph Garvey to provide meals for more than 210 men, women and children living in the motels on Route 1 and Route 13, at the Lower Bucks Homeless Shelter and Council Rock families. Traditionally this was done on Christmas Day but because of COVID-19 the food was assembled on December 24 and delivered so that people could have it in time for Christmas. Chef Garvey provided the following items roast beef, roast pork, chicken pram, green beans, potatoes, dinner rolls and cookies for dessert.
NEWTOWN
'Angels' team up with chef to deliver Christmas dinner
For the 35th year, Newtown angels team up with local chef to provide Christmas dinner
