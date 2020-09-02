NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Looking for something to make you smile?
When Taylor Dahms read about the unusual friendship between a goose and a miniature horse, a companionship almost right out of an E.B. White story, she knew she found the subjects for her next painting.
For those not familiar with the true story of Waffles and Hemingway, the unlikely BFFs were both rescued by the Bucks County SPCA and it was obvious from that moment, the pair was inseparable. The two were adopted together by a farm in Bucks County, and the happily ever after story went viral.
Taylor’s acrylic painting “Waffles and Hemingway” will be part of a student art show to benefit the Bucks County SPCA entitled “For Pets’ Sake!”. This painting will be displayed along with other pet portraits by 26 local aspiring artists age 10 and up, and one by their instructor.
The students finished their paintings in March right before the Covid shut down, and they are very excited to finally be able to show their work to the public.
Featured artists include Amelia Binkley, Bella Cacciatore, Allison & Victoria Cirillo, Taylor Dahms, Caroline DeKorte, Amanda Gardner, Olivia Kelly, Addison Kohler, Emily LaPlante, Kate Logan, Sophia McGee, Nicole Mercora, Darcy McCullough, Grace Porter, Chris Riether, Violet Schroeher, Gabi & Caden Smith, Reece Smith, Abby & Chase Steadman, Erin & Ian Stone, Ella Walsh, and Anna Williamson.
“For Pets’ Sake!” will be on exhibit at Countryside Gallery on South State Street in Historic Newtown from September 12 to 30. Notecards featuring images of each student’s painting will be on sale for $2 per card with 100 percent of the proceeds to benefit The Bucks County SPCA.
Masks and social distancing are required inside the gallery. For gallery hours or more information call 215-968-2246. Admission is free and smiles are guaranteed.