NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The public is invited to stop by and show their support for local youth artists using art to help the Bucks County SPCA.
Pet portraits painted by 25 aspiring artists age 10 and up are currently on display at Countryside Gallery in historic Newtown as part of a student art show entitled, “For Pets Sake!”
The students finished their paintings in March right before the COVID-19 shut down, and have been patiently waiting to show their work to the public. Their artwork is finally on display for the community now through Sept. 30.
The paintings are all hung inside the gallery, and each day a different student’s painting will be chosen from the collection to be on display in the front window as the Star Artist of the Day.
Note cards featuring images of each student’s painting will be on sale inside the gallery for $2 per card with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting The Bucks County SPCA.