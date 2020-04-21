NEWTOWN >> For the ninth consecutive year, the Council Rock School District has received the 2020 Best Communities for Music Education Award presented by The NAMM Foundation.
The district is one of 754 school districts across the nation that received the award, with 2020 marking its 9th consecutive annual recognition.
The award program highlights outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.
Districts that have been recognized by the NAMM Foundation are often held up as models for other educators looking to further develop their own music education programs.