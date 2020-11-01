NEWTOWN >> Thanks to the generosity of shoppers at McCaffrey’s Market in Newtown, close to 20 shopping carts overflowing with non-perishables food items are on their way to the area’s neediest.
Saturday’s food drive was organized by the Rotary Club of Newtown and the Greater Newtown Exchange Club to help restock the Wrightstown Food Cupboard just in time for the big Thanksgiving Day holiday.
“It’s very heartwarming to see the generosity of people, especially at this time where there is so much negativity. This makes you feel good and it makes you optimistic for the future,” said Rotarian Rob Brown as he stood outside the store’s main entrance with Rick Rogers collecting donations. “We had at least one shopper who donated entire cartload of food. Others gave us cash donations. We can’t thank everyone enough for their donations.”
“It’s obvious that people want to help,” added Rogers. “Serving others is something that is good for everyone right now.”
Rogers also noted with pride that the Council Rock High School North Interact Club, which is sponsored by Rotary, is organizing its own food drive to benefit the cupboard.
As shoppers entered the store, they were provided with a list of needed items by the service club members. Many emerged with bags brimming with boxed cereals, canned and dry soups, canned fruit and vegetables, pasta, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned tuna, meats and chicken, juices, diapers, paper goods and more. And a few rolled out entire carts jammed with donated food items.
“We really look forward to doing this each year,” said Exchange Club member Duane Buck, who spent a busy day handing out fliers and collecting donations. “It’s heartwarming and nice to see the way people respond. Their generosity is our reward.”
Joining Brown and Rogers at the store’s other two entrances were Newtown Exchange Club members Gene Conn and Bob Schneithauer and Rotarian Anju Madnani. Other members also pitched in throughout the day.
The donations will be distributed to the needy through the Wrightstown Food Cupboard, a mission of Anchor Presbyterian, Penns Park United Methodist, St. Mark’s Orthodox and Wrightstown Friends Meeting.
For more than 25 years, the food cupboard has operated out of the Penns Park United Methodist Church at 2394 Second Street Pike in Wrightstown offering a helping hand to needy area individuals and families.
The food cupboard operates year round, distributing food baskets at Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and the Fourth of July. It is always in need of pasta sauce (jars), coffee, tea, juice, peanut butter and jelly in addition to personal products, including shampoo, toothpaste and paper towels.
The Newtown Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at The Temperance House in Newtown. Its motto is “Service Above Self.”
The Greater Newtown Exchange Club is dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and family services. For information, call 215-469-1466 or visit its Facebook page.