NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> On November 30 at 4:35 a.m., the Newtown Borough Police Department received a call from a resident on Sterling Street reporting that someone had gone through their vehicle overnight.
At 5:02 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle from Delaware County parked at the intersection of South Congress and Penn streets.
When the officer approached the parked vehicle, four subjects fled from the vehicle on foot.
A foot pursuit ensued and with the assistance of Newtown Township Police, Upper Makefield Police, Middletown Township Police/K9, and Lower Makefield Police/K9, Kharil Blair, Lyniesha Smith and Augustus Hill were taken into custody.
They were transported to the Northampton Township Police Department where they were processed and arraigned by District Judge Jean Seaman.
They was remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $50,000 bail.