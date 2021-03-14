NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Firefighters were called to the scene of a smoky brush fire late Sunday afternoon on the east side of Swamp Road between Twining Bridge Road and the Wrightstown Township line.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 5 p.m. after smoke was reported in the vicinity of Tyler State Park and Frank's Stable.
Swamp Road was detoured between Twining Bridge and Worthington Mill roads as firefighters put out the blaze.
According to reports, fire was visible from the roadway before firefighters arrived. At least three tankers responded to the scene to provide the water needed to attack the blaze.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey had issued a Red Flag warning for the area through Monday afternoon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop, they warned, may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain.