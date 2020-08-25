UPPER MAKEFIELD >> Following the recent announcement of the sale of the 118-acre campus of The David Library of the American Revolution in Washington Crossing to Heritage Conservancy and Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resouces, the Library reports that it will offer a handful of events open to the public in September.
The David Library closed at the end of 2019 after announcing its partnership with the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia. Collections and operations moved to Philadelphia early this year to create the new David Center for the American Revolution at the APS.
More recently, the Bucks County community has celebrated that the beautiful property on which the Library was situated will remain open space as part of the Delaware Canal State Park.
“We hoped to hold some closing programs to bid farewell to the community that has supported the David Library in Washington Crossing for the past 45 years,” said Meg McSweeney, COO of the David Library, “But the pandemic scotched our most obvious ideas such as lectures or a movie night.”
Instead, the Library is planning three events where physical distance between participants can feasibly be practiced.
On Saturday, September 5 the Library will hold a public sale of the nearly 2000 books that were already at the American Philosophical Society, and therefore did not go to Philadelphia with the rest of the collection. Doors will open at 9AM and prospective buyers will be admitted to browse the selections while maintaining distance from other shoppers. In addition to books, Revolutionary War-themed artworks and decorative items will be offered for sale. Attendees are asked to wear masks.
On Saturday morning, September 12 at 9AM, in partnership with Namaaaste Goat Yoga in Pipersville, the David Library will present an outdoor goat yoga class. Cost is $40 per person and proceeds will benefit the David Library.
“Goat Yoga is a great way to enjoy the beautiful David Library grounds and reap the benefits of animal therapy, laughter and yoga!” said McSweeney. “It’s hard to explain, but the antics of miniature goats frolicking around an outdoor yoga class will induce smiles and giggles that will bring you joy and reduce stress, and goodness knows we need to reduce stress these days!”
The basic yoga class is suitable for everyone from beginners to advanced yogis, and makes a great family activity. Advance purchase of tickets required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/namaaaste-goat-yoga-at-the-david-library-of-the-american-revolution-tickets-114988634100.
Also on September 12, starting at 11AM, the David Library will hold a rummage sale of housewares, home furnishings, decorative items and appliances in the Rose Gallery on the Library campus. McSweeney promises the sale will be well-curated. “Everything we’re selling is in good condition, and come from the scholars’ residence which was the home of our founders Sol and Rose Feinstone. Great bargains will be found at the sale, but no junk!”
Proceeds from these events will benefit the David Library.
Please note that the David Library’s driveway on River Road in closed for repair, so attendees must enter by the back driveway on Taylorsville Road in Washington Crossing. Watch for the orange sign about a mile north of Rt. 532, and just south of the Upper Makefield Fire Company. For more information, call 215_493-6776 ext. 106. ##