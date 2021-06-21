NEWTOWN >> In celebration of Father’s Day, classic and antique car owners hopped behind the wheel for a Sunday afternoon cruise through Newtown Borough and Newtown Township.
Presented by the Newtown Business Association as a benefit for the Wrightstown Food Cupboard, the cruise was held in lieu of the NBA’s annual car show, which is scheduled to return to historic State Street in 2022.
Organizers began planning the event in January not knowing what the months would bring with regard to the pandemic. So they played it safe, setting the wheels in motion for an outdoor, socially-distant cruise.
When restrictions began to ease in May, it was too late to retool the event so they moved forward with the cruise, which made its debut last year at the height of the pandemic.
Regardless of the outcome, everyone seemed to enjoy the event, from the car owners eager to show their vehicles to the people lining the cruise route, which included historic State Street, Sycamore Street and Newtown Place, Newtown Crossing and Newtown Grant.
Parade watchers were treated to a line up of automotive history that included a 1931 Ford Sports Coupe owned by John Logrando; a 1932 Ford Roadster owned by Ralph Ciambrello of Levittown; a 1935 LaSalle 5019 four-door touring owned by Roger Labaw; a 1947 Lincoln Continental Gabriel owned by Bill Shelly; a 1953 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible owned by Samuel Shipley; and a 1959 Studebaker Lark 8 Regal owned by Donald Mitchell.
Capturing this year’s Best in Show awards were a 1980 Triumph Spitfire owned by Melody Laurel (Foreign up to 1986); a 1949 Hudson Commodore Eight Convertible brougham owned by Bob Brocze (Pre-1959); a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu owned by Elliott Maser (1969 to 1969); a 1991 GNC Syclone owned by Kevin Clements (1980 to 1991); and a Ford Bronco owed by Bill and Dana Aycock of Washington Crossing (1970 to 1979).
Co-chairing the car show committee were Dan Petty and Joe Tryon. Members were Paul Salvatore, Leigh Sheek-Vogel, Leslie Dunleavy and Bill Sheffer.
The mission of the NBA is to promote Newtown as a great place to live, work, shop and do business, thereby enhancing the economic vitality of the community for member businesses through networking, education, community involvement and coop advertising opportunities.