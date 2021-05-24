NEWTOWN >> Lifelong Bucks County resident Frank Fuoco, who was serving aboard the USS South Dakota when the peace treaty was signed with Japan on Sept. 2, 1945, ending World War II, was recognized on Saturday for his service to the nation.
US Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and State Senator Steve Santarsiero were on hand at the Birches in Newtown to honor Fuoco on the day before his 97th birthday.
They presented him with flags and citations from the US Capitol and from the State Senate of Pennsylvania as family and friends looked on.
“This is a flag that you served,” said Fitzpatrick, in presenting Fuoco with a folded American flag. “We had it flown over the US Capitol for you.
“You are part of the Greatest Generation and we wanted to honor you for being a World War II veteran,” the Congressman told Fuoco. “You helped free our entire planet from tyranny. If you didn’t do what you did we would be living in a totally different world right now and I think a lot of people forget that.”
“No more wars,” responded Fuoco as he held tightly to the folded flag and listened to Fitzpatrick.
“God bless you for saying that,” said Fitzpatrick. “Hopefully you put an end to all of that. You saved us,” he said.
“I hope so,” said Fuoco.
The celebration was attended by 14 immediate family members plus his friends at the Birches. The guest list included daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Ray Goodwin; five grandchildren, Vicki, Lisa, Steve, Lindsay and Mike; four great-grandchildren, Riley, Connor, Jake and Kylie; and three nieces and nephews, Sue, Dave and Julie.
Born on May 23, 1924, when Calvin Coolidge was president of the United States, Fuoco grew up in Bristol Borough in the 1930s and early 1940s when the borough boasted a population of close to 12,000 people, many of them employed at the Grundy Mill and at Fleetwing.
After graduating from Bristol High School in 1942, he attended Drexel University for six short months before enlisting in the US Navy in December 1942.
Fuoco earned his wings in Pensacola, Florida and then served as a naval pilot aboard the USS Missouri and the USS South Dakota. He was serving aboard the South Dakota when the Peace Treaty ending the war with Japan was signed aboard his former ship, the Missouri.
Thousands of allied sailors and officers crammed aboard the Missouri on Sept. 2, 1945, as it was anchored in Tokyo
Bay for the official Japanese surrender.
Every square inch of the ship was covered with men.
Fuoco’s ship, the USS South Dakota, along with all the others in the Pacific fleet, surrounded the USS Missouri during the treaty signing. At one point both Admiral William Halsey and Admiral Chester Nimitz were aboard the South Dakota before departing for the ceremony on the Missouri.
Following the ceremony, South Dakotacame alongside Missourito transfer Halsey and his staff back to the ship. South Dakotathereafter served as Halsey's flagship while he directed the initial stages of the occupation.
Halsey remained aboard until Sept. 20 when he left to return to Pearl Harbor. South Dakotastopped in Buckner Bayin Okinawa on September 23 and then resumed her journey across the Pacific with some 600 sailors, soldiers, and marines aboard. South Dakotaentered San FranciscoBay on October 27, with Halsey once again aboard for Navy Daycelebrations.
Fuoco was commissioned and served as an Ensign until he was discharged from active duty when the war ended in December 1945. He then went on to serve as a pilot in the Naval Reserves in Willow Grove, earning the rank of Lieutenant JG until he retired from service on July 1, 1961.
After active duty he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Temple University and then attended the University of Pennsylvania where he earned a degree in Physical Therapy.
After teaching for a year at Bristol High School, Fuoco opened the first physical therapy practice in Levittown, tending to the needs of his neighbors from 1951 until his retirement in 1986.
He settled in Levittown with his second wife, Edith, and together they raised six children Bettianne Parsons (deceased); Bob Barber of Daytona Beach, FL; Lynn Goodwin of Newtown; Jim Barber of Morrisville; Diane Barber (deceased); and Glenn Fuoco of Tampa, Fla.
“Pop is a very gentle soul who deeply loves his family, God and his country,” said his daughter Lynn Goodwin. “He will always say, ‘God bless you,’ to everyone and he really means it. He instilled a good work ethic in us that if we work hard we can achieve any success.”
Goodwin added, “I am very proud of Pop and his service as a Navy pilot in WWII. He was a reconnaissance pilot who flew off the USS Missouri and USS South Dakota, which required incredible precision to be catapulted off the ships and then land in the water behind the ship to be lifted back onto it. How amazing that he was actually there on one of the most important days in history when the peace treaty was signed with Japan, ending the war. He doesn’t like to talk about it very much because it is still, after 75 years, too close to his heart to relive the experiences and loss of some comrades.
“He has told us, though, that one of the most proud and profound days of his life was when the Pacific fleet returned home to the United States after WWII ended,” continued Goodwin. “He said the streets and bridges in San Francisco were lined with millions of patriotic Americans waving flags and cheering all the service members. It was a day that he will never forget, even if he lives to 100.”
With Memorial Day just around the corner Goodwin said Frank would be quick to tell everyone to never forget what happened in WWII and to learn from history, not to erase or bury it.
“He firmly believes that people need to love and respect one another and please never again start a war,” she said. “It is also very important to him to proudly and patriotically honor and display our American flag because it stands for the freedoms that he, along with all other servicemen and women fought for us.”
Fuoco is a lifelong Bucks County resident, currently residing at the Birches Assisted Living in Newtown. He has 15 grandchildren and 21 great- grandchildren.