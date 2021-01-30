Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Scattered snow showers with snow becoming steadier and heavier late. High 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.