Eddie

Eddie Hearn of Richboro raises his shovel in victory after clearing snow from a hydrant. For his efforts, he won a $25 gift card.

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> With a major winter storm bearing down on the region, the Northampton Township Fire Company is encouraging residents to consider Adopt A Hydrant.

Participation is easy, said Fire Chief Adam Selisker. Just locate a fire hydrant near your house. And when it snows, dig it out making sure there’s plenty of room around it for firefighters to work.

And don’t forget to take a photo of your cleared hydrant and the shoveling crew. Send it to the attention of the fire chief at chief@ntvfc.org for a chance to win a gift card.

“We ask that you send an email and a picture of whoever adopted a hydrant and took care of it. We then randomly pick a winner,” said Fire Chief Adam Selisker.

The program assists the fire company in quickly locating hydrants at the scene of a fire and saves them precious time digging them out.

The winner of the December snowstorm was Eddie Hearn of Richboro. He received a $25 gift card for his efforts in digging out a hydrant.

“He did a great job of clearing that hydrant with plenty of room on all sides for us to work,” said Selisker.

