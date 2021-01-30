NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> With a major winter storm bearing down on the region, the Northampton Township Fire Company is encouraging residents to consider Adopt A Hydrant.
Participation is easy, said Fire Chief Adam Selisker. Just locate a fire hydrant near your house. And when it snows, dig it out making sure there’s plenty of room around it for firefighters to work.
And don’t forget to take a photo of your cleared hydrant and the shoveling crew. Send it to the attention of the fire chief at chief@ntvfc.org for a chance to win a gift card.
“We ask that you send an email and a picture of whoever adopted a hydrant and took care of it. We then randomly pick a winner,” said Fire Chief Adam Selisker.
The program assists the fire company in quickly locating hydrants at the scene of a fire and saves them precious time digging them out.
The winner of the December snowstorm was Eddie Hearn of Richboro. He received a $25 gift card for his efforts in digging out a hydrant.
“He did a great job of clearing that hydrant with plenty of room on all sides for us to work,” said Selisker.