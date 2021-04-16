DOYLESTOWN >> The Philadelphia man who injured four teenage girls in a head-on crash in Northampton Township on March 27, 2021, is facing additional charges after test results showed his blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit to drive.
Shane Brolly, 24, is accused of crossing into opposing traffic to pass a vehicle that night, leading to the head-on crash.
As police investigated the crash, they located opened and unopened alcoholic beverages in Brolly’s truck and detected an odor of alcohol on him. Blood tests results showed Brolly’s blood-alcohol content was 0.21 percent.
Brolly was originally arraigned on five counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault by vehicle, all felonies, and eight misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.
In an amended complaint, he will now face all those charges, along with five counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI-general impairment, DUI-highest rate of alcohol and three summary traffic violations: Driving at unsafe speeds, careless driving, and disregarding traffic lanes.
He will be arraigned on Thursday, April 22. He is currently in Bucks County Correctional Facility under $10 million bail, 10 percent.
The crash occurred at 10:12 p.m. in the 300 block of Bridgetown Pike in Northampton Township.
Based on evidence and witness statements, police determined Brolly was driving north on the 300 block of Bridgetown Pike and attempted to pass a vehicle by crossing the double yellow lines into the southbound lane. The area is a no-passing zone.
While in the southbound lane, Brolly collided with a vehicle, pushing it back 50 feet. The crash sent Brolly’s truck back into the northbound lane where it was struck by the vehicle he attempted to pass.
The four occupants of the vehicle Brolly collided with were seriously injured, as was Brolly’s passenger. Three occupants in the third vehicle were treated at the scene and released.
Brolly is a non-US citizen and was positively identified by his UK driver's license.
The crash was investigated by the Northampton Township Police Department and the Bucks County Crash Investigation Team. The case is assigned for prosecution by Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James.