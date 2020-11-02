NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> The draft 2021 township budget will recommend no increase in municipal taxes next year.
Township manager Robert Pellegrino made the announcement at the board of supervisors’ October 23 meeting.
“The 2021 budget will not have a recommended tax increase and there will not be any increases in fees. So status quo for 2021,” he said.
Pellegrino will officially unveil next year’s draft budget at the board’s November 18 meeting.
In other business at the board’s October 23 meeting, the supervisors unanimously approved a motion advertising an ordinance that would reduce the speed limit from 35 to 25 mph on New Road between 2nd Street Pike and Hatboro Road.
“The township’s administration has been receiving complaints about speeding on New Road,” explained Supervisor Frank O’Donnell. “That section of road has a school, new homes being developed near 2nd Street Pike and the development of a new trail head from New Road to Township Park. Based on these issues the administration has recommended the speed limit along that section be reduced.”
The supervisors will hold a public hearing and formal vote on the change at its November 18 board meeting.
During his liaison report, Selisker announced that the township will be hosting a drive-thru food drive on Saturday, November 7 from 9 am to 4 pm in the parking lot of the police station on Township Road.
Due to Covid-19, the township was unable to hold its annual food drive to help fill the shelves at local food pantries. After giving it much thought, it decided to do a safer drive-thru food drive instead.
“We need the community’s help now more than ever to provide families with food for the Thanksgiving Holiday,” said Selisker.
The township will be collecting non-expired, non-perishable items such as boxed stuffing, canned corn and other canned vegetables, canned cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin, cake and brownie mixes, cereal, peanut butter, soup and other items.
If you cannot make the event, residents can stop by Northampton Township Police Headquarters where there will be a drop off box for donated items in the lobby.
During public comment, Hope Road resident Pam Duffy called on the board of supervisors to reject plans for a proposed Super Wawa in the village of Holland.
Provco Pinegood Northampton LLC has submitted plans to the township to build a 5,585 square foot store with 16 fuel pumps and 50 parking spaces at Buck, Holland and Rocksville roads across from the Pheasant Valley Shopping Center. The site is zoned for commercial use.
“Please do not approve building this monstrous Super Wawa in beautiful, quaint Holland,” said Duffy. “Even though the land is zoned C-2, this eyesore does not belong in a mostly residential area. We don’t need it. There’s a small Wawa right across the street that meets our needs. There’s a Shell gas station next door that will become a blight because no one can compete with Wawa. We have two Super Wawas – one in Richboro and the one they just built at Bustleton and Street roads - within three miles of the proposed site.”
Duffy said a petition she launched six weeks earlier has already garnered more than 1,000 signatures against the project. And it’s continuing to circulate throughout the community, she said.
“We don’t want this here. We are your residents. We want you do to the best you can for us and we’d like you to listen to us, please,” she said. “Holland is a beautiful, quaint village. Most of it is residential. There are so many issues with this. Please, please think about your friends and neighbors here. There’s light pollution. The creek is right there. It’s gas station. They’re going to put 100,000 gallons of gas in the ground. Most of the people have well water in this area. We do not on Hope Road, but most of our neighbors do. My two neighobrs at the end of the street will be 125 feet from the gas pumps. Please hear us,” she said. “We’re begging you. This will destroy our beautiful, quaint village.”
The Super Wawa would replace a much smaller Wawa store located on Holland Road across the street from the Shell gas station.
Earlier this year residents launched several online petitions - one against plans to build the convenience store and one in favor of the plan.
Close to 1,000 people have signed the petition against the proposed convenience store, while 41 have signed the petition supporting the new store.
At the October 23 meeting, Selisker reported that Wawa is in the process of submitting a new plan for the site.
“There is a second plan due in,” said Selisker. “There’s not a ton of opportunity to comment on what that is yet until we see it. There will be more opportunities in the future as the process goes on for the public to interact on this issue with us.”